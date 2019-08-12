Woodbury father charged in death of his baby son
STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota prosecutors say a Woodbury father intentionally dropped his 5-month-old son headfirst on the floor because the baby was crying and fussy.
Thirty-five-year-old Matthew Hoisser is charged with second-degree murder in the April death of his son, Gus. Hoosier's bail was set at $350,000 on Friday. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports a Washington County judge also ordered Hoisser to have no contact with his wife, Nicole, who is pregnant.
Hoosier's attorney, John Leunig, says the order isn't necessary because Hoisser's wife supports him. A hearing on the no contact order is scheduled Monday.
A criminal complaint says Hoisser told investigators he was frustrated because the baby was "being difficult" so he dropped him. The child died of blunt force trauma several days later at Children's Hospital in Minneapolis.
