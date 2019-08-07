Woman whose dog died in hot car charged with felony

Copyright 2018 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - A woman whose dog died in a hot car at Lambeau Field is facing a felony charge.

Fifty-five-year-old Debbie Rohloff made an initial appearance in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday and was released on a signature bond. Rohloff is charged with a felony count of mistreating an animal resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge. WLUK-TV says she was ordered not to have any animals.

Police were called to Lambeau Field July 12 where the golden retriever was found unresponsive in the car. The dog was taken to an animal hospital and pronounced dead.

