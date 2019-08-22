Woman fatally shot in Brooklyn Park, man in custody
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested a man for fatally shooting a woman in a retail parking lot in Brooklyn Park.
Officers called to the scene Wednesday night administered first aid until an ambulance arrived, but the 35-year-old woman died later at a hospital.
Authorities say witnesses reported the woman was talking with a man in the parking lot before she was shot, then a man and woman in an SUV fled the scene.
Investigators later identified the suspect and took him into custody.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Former principal can coach football team despite state investigation into alleged misconduct
- Pizza Ranch groundbreaking held in La Crosse
- La Crosse police arrest 3 in north side shots fired incident
- Blair parents use GPS technology to help monitor special needs children
- Wisconsin man accused of threatening workplace shooting
- Riverside Band Shell Project to honor La Crosse logging history
- All Abilities Trane Park Project receives another donation
- 2 tour buses crash near Minnesota State Fair, 8 injured
- Man crashes into Beaver Dam Middle School, starts fire
- Drug use statistics discussed at forum in La Crosse