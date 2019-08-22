Woman fatally shot in Brooklyn Park, man in custody

​​​​​​​ BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) - Police have arrested a man for fatally shooting a woman in a retail parking lot in Brooklyn Park.

Officers called to the scene Wednesday night administered first aid until an ambulance arrived, but the 35-year-old woman died later at a hospital.

Authorities say witnesses reported the woman was talking with a man in the parking lot before she was shot, then a man and woman in an SUV fled the scene.

Investigators later identified the suspect and took him into custody.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.