Woman arrested in fatal Barron County stabbing
ALMENA, Wis. (AP) - A man has been fatally stabbed in a small Barron County village and a woman has been arrested.
Sheriff's officials say deputies and Turtle Lake officers were called to a residence in Almena Saturday afternoon on a report of a woman who had just stabbed her boyfriend. They found a man dead in the backyard.
Officers located a female suspect a short time later and she was taken into custody. The case is under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff's Office and the medical examiner, Turtle Lake Police and State Patrol.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Local Legislators tour La Crosse's criminal justice system
- Leaders discuss state of higher education in western Wisconsin
- La Crosse Board of Public Works proposes law that would require licensing community events
- Million-dollar Powerball ticket sold in La Crosse
- Viterbo receives $750K grant for graduate students in mental health counseling
Latest News
- Local Legislators tour La Crosse's criminal justice system
- $1 million Powerball ticket sold at La Crosse Kwik Trip
- Four people rescued from Kickapoo River
- Wisconsin's Evers to Trump: End trade wars to save farmers
- Man stabbed multiple times at Winona residence
- Block Party celebrates "Northside Pride"
- University, business leaders discuss future of education in La Crosse
- Golf Scramble raises funds for Viterbo Athletics
- $31.2 million 'Education Village' set to open at Winona State University
- Mental Health education programs coming to La Crosse