Woman accused of submitting false health insurance claims
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A Mason City woman has been accused of filing false health insurance claims for her family.
Cerro Gordo County court records say 34-year-old Amber Griffin is charged with four counts of insurance fraud-presenting false information and one of theft. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.
Criminal complaints say Griffin submitted two fraudulent claims in October 2016 and one each in November and December that year. Each said a family member had been treated at a local medical facility. The complaints also said she submitted false medical records with the claims.
