Woman accused of stealing $69K from employer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - A woman has been accused of stealing $69,000 from her employer in Cedar Rapids.
Linn County court records say 37-year-old Kelly Bentow is charged with two counts of theft. Her attorney didn't immediately return a call Thursday from The Associated Press.
The records say Bentow paid herself unearned commissions of around $35,500 and misappropriated vendor payments and customer credits totaling $33,500 while working for Midwest Home Distributors.
Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10.
