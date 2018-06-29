Woman accused of drowning baby arrested in Minnesota
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A North Dakota woman accused of drowning her newborn shortly after giving birth has been arrested in western Minnesota.
Authorities say the 36-year-old West Fargo woman was picked up in Pope County, Minnesota late Tuesday on an arrest warrant issued by Cass County.
Authorities say the woman gave birth at a friend's townhouse in Fargo May 5.
Court documents say the woman placed the newborn face down in about an inch of water in a bathtub to cause his death. KFGO reports an autopsy at the University of North Dakota Medical School showed the baby was born alive, but died as a result of drowning.
___
Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com
Latest News
- Wettstein's closing after 67 years in La Crosse
- Gundersen Sparta Clinic honored with 'green' award
- Foxconn reaches agreement to open Green Bay office
- Driver shot by police during interstate pursuit
- Lawsuit alleges Hormel, other companies inflated pork prices
- Walker, Foxconn plan economic announcement in Green Bay
- Romaine lettuce outbreak tied to contaminated canal water
- US sets pig record with 73.5 million animals, led by Iowa
- AG defends decision not to sue opioid makers
- Minnesota could run out of funds to fix DMV system