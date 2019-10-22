Witnesses called in homicide trial of Erik Sackett

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Witnesses are being called in the La Crosse county homicide trial of Erik Sackett. The La Crosse man is accused of killing the woman he was seeing, Erin Somvilai and dumping her body in a Vernon County Lake.

Jurors heard opening statements earlier this morning at the La Crosse County Court House in front of Judge Elliott M. Levine.

The state argues that Sackett had the motive to kill Somvilai. La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said that cell phone records and knowledge of the lake where the La Crosse woman's body was found ties Sackett to the crime.

But the defense claims Somvilai was distraught and was suicidal after fighting with Sackett over another woman he was seeing.

Defense attorney Chris Zachar accounted for the cell phone records during his opening statement. Zachar claimed that Somvilai was alive when she went with Sackett to the lake. They went for a swim when she made statements that she would kill herself and weigh down her pockets so she would sink to the bottom. The two then left and returned to La Crosse, where she was seen by witnesses.

Zachar told jurors that investigators were set on Sackett as a suspect and didn't consider other possibilities, including Somvilai's doctor, who she was also seeing.

"That impression carried throughout the investigation. I want to be real clear. This is not a case in which I'm saying the police are corrupt or incompetent. They're not. But they are human. And human beings make assumptions, and they follow those assumptions, sometimes, to the exclusion of the evidence that's right in front of them. And you're going to hear that's exactly what happened in this case," said Zachar.

So far, an agent with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, a La Crosse police officer and Erin's father have testified.

