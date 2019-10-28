Wisconsin police fatally shoot gun-wielding man in Madison

​​​​​​​ MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin police say a man has died in an officer-involved shooting in Madison.

Local media reports indicate police responded to the west side shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday on a report of a man outside firing a gun. Chief Vic Wahl says the 63-year-old man fired at officers when they arrived and was shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The state Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.



