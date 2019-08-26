Wisconsin officials: Don't launch your own predator stings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Josh Kaul is warning that a resurgence of online vigilantes posing as children to trap and embarrass sexual predators is hampering police efforts.
Groups have taken to the internet posing as children interested in sex with adults. If an adult shows up to meet the child the groups walk up to them and ask why they want to have sex with children while posting the encounter online.
Kaul issued a news release Monday saying Wisconsin is experiencing a "resurgence" of such groups. He says such activity puts everyone involved in danger and can ruin investigations because the would-be offenders go home and wipe their computers of evidence.
State Division of Criminal Investigations Director Matt Joy said he had no statistics on such vigilante groups' activity in Wisconsin.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Western announces new position to help students transition to school
- Area educators get tour of augmented reality mobile lab
- Keeping kids healthy as they head back to school
- One year after record flooding, FEMA stresses importance of flood insurance
- 2018 flood named "200-500 year storm" by National Weather Service
Latest News
- 2018 flood named "200-500 year storm" by National Weather Service
- U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin says he's resigning
- 'Nature's Backyard' sculpture being installed in Onalaska
- Red Cross: About 17 people displaced after early morning apartment fire
- Educators get ready for school year in Onalaska
- 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jackson County
- Wisconsin's next for man behind Minnesota's hands-free law
- Viroqua man seriously injured during Sunday morning crash
- US Army sergeants save family's life in Sparta accident
- Parents encourages to school nurses to help their students