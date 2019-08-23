Wisconsin man accused of threatening workplace shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) - A distribution center employee is charged with threatening to shoot up his workplace in western Wisconsin.
A criminal complaint filed in Eau County Circuit Court says 31-year-old Kevin Pinkham told a co-worker at Menards Distribution Center on Aug. 15 that he planned to "shoot up the place."
The complaint says Pinkham admitted to texting his girlfriend that he was going to kill everyone but told investigators it was a joke.
Officials say four rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found at Pinkham's home in Eau Claire, along with a pistol and ammunition in his car. Pinkham is charged with making terrorist threats and disorderly conduct. Bond has been set at $10,000 cash.
Pinkham's public defender, Mark Austin, declined comment.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Former principal can coach football team despite state investigation into alleged misconduct
- Western Technical College to offer three new programs for automation, animal science and robotics
- Pizza Ranch groundbreaking held in La Crosse
- La Crosse police arrest 3 in north side shots fired incident
- Blair parents use GPS technology to help monitor special needs children
- Wisconsin man accused of threatening workplace shooting
- Riverside Band Shell Project to honor La Crosse logging history
- All Abilities Trane Park Project receives another donation
- 2 tour buses crash near Minnesota State Fair, 8 injured
- Man crashes into Beaver Dam Middle School, starts fire