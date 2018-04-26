Winona man heading to prison for child neglect that resulted in death

Dylan Michael Bartsh, Jaymie M. Rundle

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A Winona man is headed to prison for child neglect resulting in the death of his 3-year-old daughter.

A La Crosse judge sentenced 33-year-old Dylan Bartsh Wednesday to 5 years in prison and 5 years extended supervision. Bartsh and his girlfriend Jaymie Rundle were arrested in Holmen for the girl's death.

The Medical Examiner found cuts and bruising to the girl's face, neck, abdomen, arms, back and legs, as well as bleeding in her brain. Her sodium levels were also abnormal, which the examiner says was likely from eating too much salt.

Rundle was sentenced to 8 months of electronic monitoring as part of a plea agreement last August.