Winona man charged with murder, arson
WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - A Winona man has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson for causing the death of a Winona man in March 2019.
Steven Edward Miller was charged today in Winona County District Court with two counts of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Arson in the First Degree, according to Karin Sonneman, Winona County Attorney.
Charges were filed following an investigation regarding suspicious circumstances involving a house fire that occurred at the deceased individual's home on March 25, 2019.
The Winona Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Winona County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Miller is currently in custody for a pending unrelated criminal matter, Attorney Sonneman said.
According to the press release, Miller should make his first appearance in Winona County District Court at 9 a.m. on August 28.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Cancer research fundraiser set to arrive at UWL
- Holmen elementary schools ready with new security upgrades
- De Soto, UW-La Crosse football reflect on efforts helping flood victims last August
- UWL employee meeting combats future worker shortages, teaches job-seekers
- Walmart distribution center in Tomah looking to hire 100
Latest News
- La Crosse District Attorney finds police officer acted in self defense during shootout
- De Soto, UW-La Crosse football reflect on efforts helping flood victims last August
- Wisconsin lawmakers propose minimum age for vaping
- La Crosse officer will not be charged in shooting incident, body cam released
- Cancer research fundraiser set to arrive at UWL
- UWL employee meeting combats future worker shortages, teaches job-seekers
- 2018 flood named "200-500 year storm" by National Weather Service
- Addiecakes to close both La Crosse locations
- Agency moves to curb chronic wasting among Minnesota's deer
- One arrested after using BB gun, machette at boat launch in Winona County