Winona man charged with murder, arson

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - A Winona man has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of arson for causing the death of a Winona man in March 2019.

Steven Edward Miller was charged today in Winona County District Court with two counts of Murder in the Second Degree and one count of Arson in the First Degree, according to Karin Sonneman, Winona County Attorney.

Charges were filed following an investigation regarding suspicious circumstances involving a house fire that occurred at the deceased individual's home on March 25, 2019.

The Winona Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Winona County Sheriff's Office, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office, and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Miller is currently in custody for a pending unrelated criminal matter, Attorney Sonneman said.

According to the press release, Miller should make his first appearance in Winona County District Court at 9 a.m. on August 28.

