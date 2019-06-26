Winona County Board discusses options for new jail

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - With the current Winona County Jail closing, the Winona County Board is discussing new options.

Options for the new county jail include sizing the facility for 78 or 98 beds. County officials say that choice will depend on spending, and plans for the future of the facility.

The current Winona County Jail is scheduled to close in September 2021, and the plan is to remodel the current facility and add on to the existing building.

"I think the Board needs to decide, are we building for right now or are we building for the future. 78 beds would adequately suffice for right now but I'm not sure how far into the future that would last us," says Winona County Sheriff, Ron Ganrude.

Tuesday's meeting was a public discussion and no action was voted on.

