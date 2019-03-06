West Salem man critically injured in bar fight, suspect arrested
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - A West Salem man was critically injured in a bar fight early Sunday morning.
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the Rite Spot Tavern around 12:30 a.m. Sunday for a man who was unconscious outside the tavern.
Once they determined he had been in a fight, they identified a suspect as 34-year-old Joshua Orrico who was last seen walking away from the tavern.
A Sparta Police officer was able to locate Orrico walking a short distance from the tavern.
An investigation found Orrico hit the victim, knocking him unconscious. Police say Orrico continued to assault the victim while he was on the ground. A witness was able to pull Orrico off the victim, ending the assault, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
Orrico is charged with 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Aggravated Battery, and Disorderly Conduct.
He was released Monday on a $5,000 signature bond.
The victim remains hospitalized, according to the sheriff's office.
