Warrant: Man accused in fatal crash took LSD

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Court documents say a Madison man accused of causing a fatal fiery crash last weekend admitted to taking a hallucinogenic drug before the collision.

The 22-year-old man is being held on possible homicide charges in Dane County.

A search warrant says 45-year-old Diano McCullough was killed early Saturday when the man crashed into his vehicle at a high rate of speed and it burst into flames in Madison. The search warrant says the man admitted after his blood was drawn at UW Hospital to taking LSD before the crash. The State Journal says the document doesn't say when or where he took the drug.

Police say an officer cut the man's seat belt to pull him from his vehicle which was also on fire. He was treated for injuries and taken to jail.

