Vernon County authorities need assistance in identifying hit & run suspect

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - Vernon County law enforcement is looking for assistance in identifying the suspect of a hit & run accident in Avalanche sometime late Wednesday, August 14 or early morning on August 15.

According to the Vernon County Crime Stoppers news release, the incident happened at the intersection of County Road S and County Road Y. The suspect failed to stop at the stop sign, drove through a fence and damaged an apple tree.

The suspect vehicle is a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, which should have extensive front end damage.

Tips can be sent online here or on the Vernon County Crime Stoppers Facebook Page here or by calling 608-637-8477.

