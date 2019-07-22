UW System pays $325K to settle sex harassment suit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin System will pay a former student $325,000 to settle claims that a professor sexually harassed her.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the former student, identified as A.R. in court documents, sued in October alleging UW-Oshkosh failed to take action against former art professor Michael Beitz. A.R. alleged she had a consensual relationship with Beitz in 2012 but he began sexually abusing and harassing her when she tried to distance herself from him the next year.

A UW-Oshkosh 2015 investigation found Beitz violated system policies. He resigned in June 2015 and landed a job at the University of Colorado-Boulder two months later.

Officials at that university told the newspaper that they weren't aware of Beitz's history. They said he resigned in May but didn't say why.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.