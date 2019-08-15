Use of force justified in Eau Claire officer involved shooting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) - Following an investigation, the use of force actions by an Eau Claire Police Officer on March 2, 2019, were justified.

According to a report from the DA of Eau Claire County, the Eau Claire Communications Center received a report of a suspicious man attempting to stop a farmer in his tractor on Saturday, March 2 at 11:02 a.m.

The caller reported that a man, later identified as Tyler J. Meier, was following him while he was driving his tractor home from town. When he stopped the tractor, Meier got out of his vehicle and approached the cab of the tractor. The suspect opened the door of the cab and told the farmer that he was stranded and needed a tractor. The farmer told him to leave and drove to his home.

According to the report, Meier followed the man to his residence, stopped at the end of his driveway and slid off the road into a ditch. The man went into his shop to speak with a friend, when Meier walked in with no clothes on. The men asked him to leave and called 911.

When law enforcement arrived, Meier had put his clothes back on and was walking down the road making concerning statements to police, telling them that they were going to have to kill him. Meier refused to obey clear commands from law enforcement on multiple occasions. A witness stated the suspect was given many chances to comply. Meier rushed one of the officers and grabbed at his duty belt. Meier made multiple aggressive moves during the struggle, including attempts to strangle one of the officers. Meier was fatally shot after charging one of the officers.

The report stated that Meier's actions toward law enforcement on March 2, 2019 put the officers in a position to fear for their lives.

