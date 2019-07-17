UPDATE: Onalaska man's death ruled an accident

Onalaska Downtown area where Wolowicz was found injured

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - An Onalaska man's death has been ruled an accident from a fall on May 3.

The Onalaska First Responders and Police were called to 205 Main Street in Onalaska on May 3 regarding a man who had fallen outside.

The man, Charles J. Wolowicz, 41, of Onalaska, died of his injuries.

According to the Onalaska Police Department, based on an investigation and the Medical Examiner's report, Wolowicz's death is being ruled an accident. The autopsy indicated the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head and polysubstance intoxication.

