UPDATE: Man identified in Tomah stand-off

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Police identify the man involved in a stand-off Wednesday in Tomah.

Tomah Police received information from the Monroe County Crime Stoppers tip line that a man was making death threats through text messages. Police identified the suspect as Dalton D. Hintz, 25, and began an investigation into the threats and to locate Hintz.

At approximately 6 p.m., officers where made aware that the suspect may be inside a residence on W. Washington Street. Law enforcement attempted to contact Hintz inside the home. The suspect called 911 demanding that officers leave.

Additional law enforcement resources were called in to assist based on information that Hintz was in possession of a gun and had made death threats.

During negotiations, an explosive breeching device was deployed, which assisted officers in apprehending two people as they left the residence. The female subject is considered the victim, police say and will not be identified.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation.

Assisting the Tomah Police Department was the Monroe County Sheriff Department, Monroe county Combined Tactical Unit, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department, Sparta Ambulance, and Tomah Department of Public Works.

