UPDATE: Man identified in Tomah stand-off
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Police identify the man involved in a stand-off Wednesday in Tomah.
Tomah Police received information from the Monroe County Crime Stoppers tip line that a man was making death threats through text messages. Police identified the suspect as Dalton D. Hintz, 25, and began an investigation into the threats and to locate Hintz.
At approximately 6 p.m., officers where made aware that the suspect may be inside a residence on W. Washington Street. Law enforcement attempted to contact Hintz inside the home. The suspect called 911 demanding that officers leave.
Additional law enforcement resources were called in to assist based on information that Hintz was in possession of a gun and had made death threats.
During negotiations, an explosive breeching device was deployed, which assisted officers in apprehending two people as they left the residence. The female subject is considered the victim, police say and will not be identified.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, according to police.
The incident is still under investigation.
Assisting the Tomah Police Department was the Monroe County Sheriff Department, Monroe county Combined Tactical Unit, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Tomah Fire Department, Sparta Ambulance, and Tomah Department of Public Works.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Temporary stage moved to make way for Riverfest as band shell work continues
- State budget bill heads to Wis. governor's desk
- Bolstad receives sentence of 15 years in 2017 fatal crash
- La Crosse PD need help finding missing teen
- Scrubs Camp in Winona introduces high schools students to health care careers
Latest News
- ALERT DAY: Strong/Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon
- UPDATE: Man identified in Tomah stand-off
- La Crosse PD need help finding missing teen
- La Crosse dentist indicted for tax evasion
- Shelf Cloud Photos: Community Gallery June 27, 2019
- Festival Foods sells Tomah location
- Onalaska superintendent retires and discusses changes in education
- Jobs available despite record low unemployment: local leaders learn how to improve workforce
- Minnesota diocese reaches $34M settlement with abuse victims
- Meals on Wheels program allows La Crosse Police to communicate with homebound residents