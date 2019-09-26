UPDATE: Car collides with building, man charged with 3rd OWI
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse man is facing his third OWI charge following a crash Tuesday night on La Crosse's northside.
Bryan K. Bethke, 55, of La Crosse, was injured in the crash, treated at an area hospital and was transferred to the La Crosse County Jail.
The car was traveling Northbound on Rose Street when it crashed into a building formerly housing the clothing business known as FUNK, and which is expected to open next month as a new business Salon SOHO.
The car seemed to be attempting a turn and crashed into the front of the building, causing an unknown amount of damage and two broken windows.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- EF-3 tornado damages several homes in Dunn, Chippewa County
- Oktoberfest 2019 Festmaster and Frau revealed
- What you need to know about parking, aid station before heading to Oktoberfest
- Trees knocked down, power outages following storms in Winona County
- Minnesota man charged in massive vaping cartridge seizure
- Career Fair opens up jobs, educational opportunities in La Crosse
- Registration still open for Maple Leaf Walk Run
- Plea agreement reached in Trempealeau County captive deer farm case
- Tomah police receive autopsy results following death investigation
- UPDATE: Car collides with building, man charged with 3rd OWI