UPDATE: Car collides with building, man charged with 3rd OWI

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 01:23 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 07:10 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A La Crosse man is facing his third OWI charge following a crash Tuesday night on La Crosse's northside.

Bryan K. Bethke, 55, of La Crosse, was injured in the crash, treated at an area hospital and was transferred to the La Crosse County Jail.

The car was traveling Northbound on Rose Street when it crashed into a building formerly housing the clothing business known as FUNK, and which is expected to open next month as a new business Salon SOHO.

The car seemed to be attempting a turn and crashed into the front of the building, causing an unknown amount of damage and two broken windows.

 

 

