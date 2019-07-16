Two found dead at De Pere residence
DE PERE, Wis. (AP) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people found at a De Pere residence.
Officers were asked to do a welfare check at the home about 8 p.m. Sunday and discovered the bodies.
The Brown County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting police in their investigation. The two were not identified and no other details were released.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Wisconsin Democrats set to promote new redistricting plan
- 50 years later, La Crosse remembers the Apollo 11 moon landing
- La Crosse Police Union reacts to national search for new Chief
- Holmen truck driver dies in Winona County crash
- Construction workers brave heat wave; health experts advise staying hydrated in hot weather
- 2 injured in Vernon County motorcycle crash
- Woman accused of stealing cash from dead mother's account
- Winona Area Public Schools adding extra security across schools
- Ex-cop who killed 911 caller now in prison outside Minnesota
- Ex-dairy princess convicted of homicide to be released