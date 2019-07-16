Two found dead at De Pere residence

DE PERE, Wis. (AP) - Police are investigating the deaths of two people found at a De Pere residence.

Officers were asked to do a welfare check at the home about 8 p.m. Sunday and discovered the bodies.

The Brown County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting police in their investigation. The two were not identified and no other details were released.

