Trial set for Guatemalan man charged with killing 3 in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Trial has been set next month for a Guatemala man charged with killing an Iowa woman and her two children.

The Des Moines Register reports that a judge on Thursday set Oct. 28 as the start of the first-degree murder trial for 31-year-old Marvin Oswaldo Escobar-Orellana.

Escobar-Orellana is accused of fatally shooting 29-year-old Rossibeth Flores-Rodriguez, her 11-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son in mid-July in a Des Moines home.

Escobar-Orellana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder under what authorities say was a false name he initially gave to police: Marvin Esquivel-Lopez.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have said Escobar-Orellana is in the United States illegally and had twice been deported before the July shooting. He was convicted in 2010 of illegal entry into the U.S.

