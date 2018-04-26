Trial pushed back for mother in drug-overdose death of girl

GLENWOOD, Iowa (AP) - The trial of a mother accused in the overdose death of her daughter has been rescheduled.

The Council Bluffs Daily Nonpareil reports that the trial of 34-year-old Misty Frazier will now start June 26. It had been set to begin on Tuesday.

Frazier is charged with child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.

Prosecutors say an autopsy shows the girl died in October 2016 of an overdose of the antidepressant amitriptyline, commonly sold under the brand name Elavil.

Police say the child did not have a prescription for that medication.

