Trempealeau County man in jail for allegedly making threats
ALBION, Wis. (WKBT) - An Albion man was arrested after allegedly making a series of threats Friday night. The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Department said Jeffrey S. Walker threatened several people in the village of Eleva and city of Altoona.
The Altoona Police Department notified Trempealeau County about a possible gun located in Walker's residence on Lardahl Road. Deputies were aware that Walker is a convicted felon, according to a press release.
Authorities arrested Walker without incident. A firearm was located at the home.
The report says Walker was booked into the Trempealeau County Jail for disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a telephone, and felon possession of a gun.
The incident remains under investigation.
