Tomah man charged in 3-year-old child's death

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) - A Tomah man accused of beating a 3-year-old child to death is charged.

34-year-old Marcus Anderson was taken into custody In May after police responded to a medical emergency at a home in Tomah.

The toddler was taken to the hospital for multiple blunt force trauma injuries which resulted in the child's death.

Police say Anderson was dating the child's mother at the time.

Anderson faces several charges including one count of first degree intentional homicide, two counts of physical abuse of a child, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Anderson's next court appearance is set for late July.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.