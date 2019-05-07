Tomah man arrested on assault charges

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - A Tomah man is charged with Aggravated Battery following an incident on May 2, 2019.

The Monroe County Dispatch received a report of an assault on Flare Avenue in the Township of LaGrange on Thursday at approximately 11:19 p.m.

A woman said she had been assaulted by a man. The suspect had left the home and was driving westbound on Highway 21, according to the victim.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Deputies, the victim had significant injuries to the left side of her face.

Following an investigation, authorities arrested Janathan D. Resop on charges of Aggravated Battery.

The incident is still under investigation.

Assisting the Monroe County Sheriff's Office were the Monroe County 911 Center, the Tomah Area Ambulance Service and Oakdale First Responders.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.