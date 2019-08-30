Tomah man arrested for attempted armed robbery of restaurant
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Tomah Police were able to stop a potential armed robbery before it happened.
Police got a report about 3:30 p.m. Thursday that an armed robbery was about to take place at Uptown Pizza, located 104 E. Washington St.
Officers arrived quickly and learned the suspect was inside the business. As that information was being told to officers, the suspect came out of the restaurant and was taken into custody. Nobody was injured.
He's been identified as Donald Winters, 35, of Tomah.
A facsimile, also known as a replica or fake, gun was found in Winters' back pocket.
A search of Winters uncovered thousands of dollars of counterfeit $100 bills.
Winters is currently on bond through Monroe County Circuit Court for domestic abuse charges and is prohibited from consuming alcohol.
Winters was booked into the Monroe County Jail for Attempted Armed Robbery and misdemeanor Bail Jumping.
