Crime

Third man arrested in explosive death

Posted: May 29, 2019 07:38 AM CDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 07:38 AM CDT

WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) - Waupaca County sheriff's officials say a third man has been arrested in connection with a deadly explosion.

A 60-year-old man from Marion was taken into custody Tuesday. Two others, a 38-year-old New London man and a 38-year-old man from Clintonville, were arrested Monday on possible charges of homicide by negligent handling of dangerous weapons.

A 44-year-old victim was killed Sunday night after being struck by shrapnel from a homemade explosive device in Marion. That person has not been identified.

 

