Teen to be sentenced in November in terrorism and gang case
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) - A northern Iowa teenager has pleaded guilty to gang and terrorism charges.
The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 16-year-old Justin Gilmore is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 4. His plea agreement says prosecutors will recommend probation and suspended prison sentences for each charge: providing support for terrorism, conspiracy to commit a nonforcible felony, criminal gang participation and gang recruitment.
Prosecutor Andrew Olson said Monday that he can't share more details about the case, including the Mason City locations that were threatened, how they were threatened and whether other people have been charged.
A judge ruled in March that Gilmore's case would not be handled in juvenile court.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- La Crosse officer will not be charged in shooting incident
- 2018 flood named "200-500 year storm" by National Weather Service
- Addie Cakes to close both La Crosse locations
- Wisconsin lawmakers propose minimum age for vaping
- One year after record flooding, FEMA stresses importance of flood insurance
- La Crosse School District, Red Cross, neighbors supporting families affected by apartment fire
- One arrested after using BB gun, machette at boat launch in Winona County
- National Corvette Caravan cruises through La Crosse
- Agency moves to curb chronic wasting among Minnesota's deer
- Prince's estate will operate studio complex Paisley Park