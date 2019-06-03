Teen involved in deadly crash sentenced to 60 days in jail
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A teenage driver distracted by her cellphone who pleaded guilty to killing an off-duty Blaine police officer and his wife on their motorcycle has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.
The Star Tribune reports 18-year-old Callison M. Olson, of Elk River, was sentenced last week in Sherburne County District Court in connection with the June 2018 collision that killed Blaine police veteran Steve Nanney and Marilyn "Susie" Nanney.
Olson pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and gross-misdemeanor reckless driving.
Judge Walter Kaminsky also ordered Olson to complete 25 speaking engagements on distracted driving during her three years on probation. She also is not allowed to drive during that time and was directed to pay more than $7,000 in restitution.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com
