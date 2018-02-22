Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to Madison school

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A student has been arrested for bringing a loaded handgun to a Madison high school.

La Follette High School Principal Sean Storch said in an email to parents that after officials learned the student possibly had a gun on Wednesday, the educational resource officer confronted the teen who initially resisted being taken into custody.

Storch says a .22-caliber handgun was found by the officer. Officials say the student didn't make any threats against individuals or the school. Madison police say the handgun was loaded with ammunition.

The student was taken to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center.

