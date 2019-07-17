Tactical team makes high-risk arrest in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Members of the Monroe County Combined Tactical Team made a high-risk arrest Tuesday afternoon.

The Tomah Police Department was investigating criminal activities involving, David M. Hintz. He also had an active warrant for his arrest with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Officers received information that Hintz was at a home at 605 Kilbourn Ave. in Tomah around 1:00 p.m.

Based on violent contact with the Hintz in the past, the Monroe Co. Combined Tactical Team along with a trained negotiator from the Tomah Police Department responded.

Roads and sidewalks in the area were shut down as a safety precaution as the incident unfolded.

The negotiator was able to arrange a safe surrender around 2:15 p.m.

While Hintz was taken into custody without incident, he later became assaultive towards officers that were attempting to have him medically cleared before being taken to jail.

Neither Hintz nor officers were injured. He was eventually turned over to the Monroe Co. Jail.

David Hintz is the brother of Dalton Hintz who was arrested June 26th after a multiple hour standoff with law enforcement.

