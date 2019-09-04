Suspected thief arrested after leaving phone behind

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) - Police in La Crosse didn't have to work too hard to track down a man suspected of stealing a wallet from a car.

Authorities say the man entered an unlocked vehicle last week and made off with the owner's wallet containing $20 in cash and debit and credit cards. But it was what he left behind that led police directly to him.

Officers were able to identify the 38-year-old suspect from selfies taken on his cell phone which he accidentally left in the vehicle. The man also has an open felony burglary case filed in April in which he's accused of stealing a laptop from a hotel room.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.