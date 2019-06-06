Student suspended following school threat letter found at Kickapoo school
VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) - A threat letter was found in a classroom at a Kickapoo District School Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement said.
The Kickapoo Area School District contacted the Vernon County Sheriff's Office on June 4 to report the threat.
A person of interest was identified by the school and interviewed by law enforcement Wednesday morning at the school. The student has been suspended for the rest of the school year and will be referred to Vernon County Department of Human Services for potential charges.
According to officials, law enforcement will have an increased presence at the school for the rest of the week, but there appears to be no immediate threat of safety for students or staff.
