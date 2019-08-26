Son of ex-NFL player accused of murdering parents extradited
LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The son of a former NFL lineman accused of killing his parents in Minnesota has been extradited from Mexico.
Twenty-two-year-old Dylan John Bennett was booked into the Todd County Jail early Monday. Bennett was arrested for second-degree murder at a hotel in Cancun Saturday.
Bennett's public defender did not immediately return a call for comment. Bennett is expected to appear in court Tuesday.
Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found fatally shot last Wednesday at their home in Long Prairie, a town 124 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.
The criminal complaint says Barry Bennett told the Todd County Sheriff's Office in December that Dylan had expressed thoughts about killing his parents while he was in a mental health treatment facility.
Barry Bennett played 11 seasons in the NFL.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Western announces new position to help students transition to school
- Area educators get tour of augmented reality mobile lab
- Keeping kids healthy as they head back to school
- One year after record flooding, FEMA stresses importance of flood insurance
- 2018 flood named "200-500 year storm" by National Weather Service
Latest News
- 2018 flood named "200-500 year storm" by National Weather Service
- U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin says he's resigning
- 'Nature's Backyard' sculpture being installed in Onalaska
- Red Cross: About 17 people displaced after early morning apartment fire
- Educators get ready for school year in Onalaska
- 3 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Jackson County
- Wisconsin's next for man behind Minnesota's hands-free law
- Viroqua man seriously injured during Sunday morning crash
- US Army sergeants save family's life in Sparta accident
- Parents encourages to school nurses to help their students