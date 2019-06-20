Skating coach pleads guilty to sexually abusing student
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A figure skating coach has pleaded guilty in Hennepin County to sexually abusing a student.
Forty-eight-year-old Thomas Incantalupo, of St. Louis Park, entered the plea to two counts of criminal sexual conduct Tuesday for abusing the girl beginning when she was 14 years old in 2015 and continuing for two years.
The Hennepin County Attorney's Office says Incantalupo would sexually abuse the girl on skating trips in and outside of the U.S. Prosecutors say Incantalupo would also take the girl from a skating rink in Eden Prairie to a hotel, sexually abuse her and then return her to the rink in time for her parents to pick her up.
Sentencing is set for Sept. 27.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- Missing mother, daughter found safe
- US Army Reserve soldiers train for Afghanistan mission at Fort McCoy
- 3 injured in Vernon Co. head-on collision, including 8 week old girl
- Bill passed by Wisconsin Assembly aims to provide funding for homeless
- Illegal turns still a problem at Losey Boulevard and State Road during construction
- La Crosse student killed in multi-vehicle crash identified
- Invasive species in the Mississippi River: What to do when you see Asian Carp
- Prairie du Chien woman crashes into mobile home, charged with 3rd DUI
- Sheriff: Semi truck driver who died after driving off road to prevent crash 'is a hero'
- Locals and visitors reminded of river safety as search for missing child continues