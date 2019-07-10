Crime

Signature bonds ordered in death of 13-year-old girl

Posted: Jul 10, 2019 02:25 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 02:25 PM CDT

MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) - Signature bonds of $250,000 have been ordered for a woman and her adult daughter accused in the death of a 13-year-old girl in Mineral Point.

Fifty-year-old Laurie Barry and 27-year-old Alexis Barry were in Iowa County Circuit Court Tuesday for their initial appearances. Both are charged with first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime for the May 2018 death of Selah Kaden.

WISC-TV reports a forensic pathologist determined Selah died from homicidal smothering or suffocation and blunt force trauma.

According to a criminal complaint, Selah's adoptive parents paid the Barry family to care for their daughter for the summer.

The women each face a maximum of 60 years in prison, if convicted.

 

