Signature bonds ordered in death of 13-year-old girl
MINERAL POINT, Wis. (AP) - Signature bonds of $250,000 have been ordered for a woman and her adult daughter accused in the death of a 13-year-old girl in Mineral Point.
Fifty-year-old Laurie Barry and 27-year-old Alexis Barry were in Iowa County Circuit Court Tuesday for their initial appearances. Both are charged with first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime for the May 2018 death of Selah Kaden.
WISC-TV reports a forensic pathologist determined Selah died from homicidal smothering or suffocation and blunt force trauma.
According to a criminal complaint, Selah's adoptive parents paid the Barry family to care for their daughter for the summer.
The women each face a maximum of 60 years in prison, if convicted.
