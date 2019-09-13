Sheriff: Stabbing death, fatal car crash related
BARRON, Wis. (AP) - Sheriff's officials in northwestern Wisconsin say the stabbing death of a woman and a fatal traffic crash are related.
The Barron County Sheriff's Department received a call shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday reporting the death of a woman who had been stabbed in a mobile home in Cameron. The victim was identified Friday as 22-year-old Audra Poppe, of Rice Lake.
Authorities say the mobile home belonged to 21-year-old Eldon Jackson who died in a traffic crash hours before Poppe's body was found. Sheriff's officials say Jackson was driving Poppe's car when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a dump truck on Highway 8 near Barron shortly before 6 a.m. The dump truck driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators say they are not looking for suspects in Poppe's death.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Miss Oktoberfest/La Crosse pageant Saturday in La Crosse
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- Tomah Health holds ribbon cutting, open house ahead of October 2nd opening
- 'Garding Against Cancer' event raises $95,000
- FSPA finds artifacts during renovation
Latest News
- La Crosse Police investigating a report of shots fired
- Multiple roads closed in Crawford County due to flooding
- Chippewa Falls woman arrested following murder-for-hire investigation
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- UPDATED: Vernon County roads closed due to flooding
- Three brothers traveling on 24th Freedom Honor Flight
- Mayor declares State of Emergency for City of Prairie du Chien
- Suspect arrested in fire at historic Minnesota synagogue
- Local artists decorate downtown, creating the "500 Main Murals"
- 'Club Connectivity' keeps cognitively impaired socially active every month