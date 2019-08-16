Semi driver convicted in bus crash that injured 33
PORTAGE, Wis. (AP) - A semi driver accused of taking too many prescription pills before his rig slammed into a disabled school bus and injured 33 people in Columbia County has been found guilty of felony charges.
A jury convicted 43-year-old Wayne Murphy Thursday night on 30 charges, including reckless injury. Many of the injured in last year's crash were children. They were from Hope Christian School in Milwaukee.
The bus driver had pulled over on the interstate near DeForest because of mechanical problems.
The State Journal says the jury deliberated for about 1½ hours before reaching the guilty verdict.
Murphy faces up to a maximum 126 years in prison and $260,000 in fines. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
