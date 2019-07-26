Search continues in Missouri for missing Wisconsin brothers
SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) - Authorities have searched property in two Missouri counties for two missing brothers from Wisconsin.
Nicolas Diemel and Justin Diemel own a livestock business in Shawano County and regularly travel to Missouri to meet with farmers. Family members say they last heard from them Sunday when they were expected to return to Wisconsin. Their abandoned rental vehicle was found in a commuter lot in Holt, Missouri.
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office says investigators searched a property near Braymer where the brothers met with clients. Clinton County Sheriff Larry Fish says law enforcement officers have conducted multiple searches in both counties. Fish says they are checking buildings, ponds and waste piles, but have not yet found anything.
