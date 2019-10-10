Rochester mother allegedly attempted to kill her 5 children, herself

Farhiyo Abdullahi

Farhiyo Abdullahi

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WKBT) - A Rochester mother allegedly attempted to kill her five children and herself, police said.

On October 2 at approximately 7 p.m., Rochester Police Officers were sent to an apartment on 1 Street NE to check the welfare of Farhiyo Abdullahi, 32, at the request of her sister who was living with the woman. Abdullahi's five children also lived in the apartment.

Social Services had established a safety plan for the children over the concerns of the mental stability of Abdullahi. Abdullahi's sister was concerned due to the changing behavior of her sister that day. Officers evaluated Abdullahi and determined she was not a risk to herself or others. As officers were leaving the apartment complex, police were told the sisters were fighting. Police ended up arresting Abdullahi for domestic assault, and took her to an area hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Police and Olmsted County Child Protective Services determined that in the interest of the safety of the children, all would be placed into protective custody. The children were interviewed by Child Protective Services on October 7, where two children said that Abdullahi took them all to the car in the garage, closed all the windows and ran a tube from the exhaust pipe into one of the windows with the car running. After several hours, the children began to get sick with one child vomiting. Abdullahi then turned off the car and let the children out. Abdullahi struck the child who vomited a couple time in the face, the children said.

Abdullahi admitted she tried to kill herself and the children, but minimized the circumstances of the incident.

Farhiyo Abdullahi was arrested following her release from the hospital and ​​ is facing five counts of attempted murder and other possible charges. She is scheduled to appear in court on October 10.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.