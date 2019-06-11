Richland Center man sentenced for threatening voicemail

MADISON, Wis. (WKBT) - A Richland Center man was sentenced Monday for making threatening communications.

On November 16, 2017, Travis Martin, 34, left a voice mail threatening to shoot a member of the Alabama National Guard. Martin made eight additional calls threatening violence to others.

The judge took into consideration the seriousness of the crime when sentencing Martin to 14 days in jail, in addition to the nearly 27 months he has already served. Martin also received three years of supervised release.

Martin pled guilty to the charge on April 3, 2019.

The charge against Martin was the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Richland Center Police Department, and the Pawnee County (Kansas) Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman.

