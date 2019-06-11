Reckless homicide charge recommended in Wausau shooting

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) - Wausau police are recommending second-degree reckless homicide charges in a fatal shooting.

First responders were called to a home Friday afternoon by a family member and found a 19-year-old man was dead. Later that night police arrested a Weston teen in the death. Police say the two knew each other.

State investigators are assisting Wausau police.

