Reckless homicide charge recommended in Wausau shooting
WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) - Wausau police are recommending second-degree reckless homicide charges in a fatal shooting.
First responders were called to a home Friday afternoon by a family member and found a 19-year-old man was dead. Later that night police arrested a Weston teen in the death. Police say the two knew each other.
State investigators are assisting Wausau police.
