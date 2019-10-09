Prosecutors: Woman charged in slaying was furious over money
CHICAGO (AP) - Prosecutors say an Iowa woman charged in a Chicago man's slaying was furious that he'd refused to share a financial windfall with her.
A Cook County judge denied bail Tuesday for 28-year-old Katara Channell, citing the evidence against her. The Davenport, Iowa, woman faces a first-degree murder charge in 38-year-old Kevin Tucker's March killing.
Tucker was found fatally shot in the bathtub of a Chicago motel room he'd checked into with Channell, who was his long-running on-again, off-again girlfriend.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Jamie Santini says a witness told detectives that the day before the slaying Channell said she was furious that Tucker wouldn't share a recent financial windfall and she planned to lure him to the motel, where a killer would be waiting.
