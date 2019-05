Prisoner charged with attacking 2 guards

WAUPUN, Wis. (AP) - A Waupun prison inmate is facing charges after he was accused of trying to choke one correctional officer and punched another.

Both officers were taken to Waupun Memorial Hospital following the May 3 attack in the prison's health service unit. Twenty-seven-year-old David Byrd is facing charges of strangulation and suffocation and battery. Byrd is serving life in prison for a 2012 Milwaukee County homicide.

Prosecutors say Byrd attacked one officer who took his designer sunglasses and tried to choke the other officer who tried to intervene.

