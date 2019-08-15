Preliminary hearing set in case involving missing brothers
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) - A judge has set a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence to try a man for tampering with a vehicle used by two Wisconsin brothers who are missing and presumed dead in Missouri.
Court records show that during a court hearing Thursday, the preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Garland Nelson was set for Sept. 16. Brothers Nick and Justin Diemel, from Shawano County, Wisconsin, were on a trip related to their cattle business when they disappeared last month after visiting Nelson.
Human remains found on a Missouri farm owned by Nelson have not been identified. The tampering charge stems from allegations that Nelson drove a truck the brothers rented from his farm to a commuter parking lot, where it was found abandoned.
Nelson remains jailed without bond.
