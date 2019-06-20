Prairie du Chien woman crashes into mobile home, charged with 3rd DUI

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - A Prairie du Chien woman is under arrest for her third DUI and for driving into a mobile home Tuesday evening.

Dawn T. Albrecht, 54, of Prairie du Chien, was driving an SUV northbound on County Road K on June 18 at 6:29 p.m. when she crossed the southbound lane and ran off the road crashing into a mobile home.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, the mobile home was not occupied at the time of the crash.

Albrecht was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation and charged with a third-offense operating while under the influence, operating left of center, and possession of open intoxicants in motor vehicle.

Assisting the Crawford county Sheriff 's Office were the Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport First Responders, Tri-State Regional EMS, Prairie du Chien Police Department, and Milo's Towing.

