Prairie du Chien woman crashes into mobile home, charged with 3rd DUI
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WKBT) - A Prairie du Chien woman is under arrest for her third DUI and for driving into a mobile home Tuesday evening.
Dawn T. Albrecht, 54, of Prairie du Chien, was driving an SUV northbound on County Road K on June 18 at 6:29 p.m. when she crossed the southbound lane and ran off the road crashing into a mobile home.
According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page, the mobile home was not occupied at the time of the crash.
Albrecht was taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation and charged with a third-offense operating while under the influence, operating left of center, and possession of open intoxicants in motor vehicle.
Assisting the Crawford county Sheriff 's Office were the Bridgeport Fire Department, Bridgeport First Responders, Tri-State Regional EMS, Prairie du Chien Police Department, and Milo's Towing.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Milwaukee police shoot, wound armed man
Next Story
Shooting victim rescued by Uber driver n
Latest News
- Missing mother, daughter found safe
- US Army Reserve soldiers train for Afghanistan mission at Fort McCoy
- 3 injured in Vernon Co. head-on collision, including 8 week old girl
- Bill passed by Wisconsin Assembly aims to provide funding for homeless
- Illegal turns still a problem at Losey Boulevard and State Road during construction
- La Crosse student killed in multi-vehicle crash identified
- Invasive species in the Mississippi River: What to do when you see Asian Carp
- Prairie du Chien woman crashes into mobile home, charged with 3rd DUI
- Sheriff: Semi truck driver who died after driving off road to prevent crash 'is a hero'
- Locals and visitors reminded of river safety as search for missing child continues