Portage Police need help in finding credit card fraud suspect

PORTAGE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Portage Police Department is looking for help in locating a suspect who stole a credit card and used it at multiple locations in July, 2018.

On July 13 a credit card was reported stolen in the Portage area. The credit card was used on July 16 and 17 in the city of Portage, Amtrak, and at Walmart in Tomah.

Contact the Portage Police Department with any information regarding this case at 608-742-2174.

The suspect's vehicle below: